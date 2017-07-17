Shrewsbury Library’s summer reading program offers prizes for all ages

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is based on the statewide theme of “Build a Better World.”

The children’s department is focusing on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) with programs for every age group. Days are labeled Movie Marathon Monday (for all ages); Tinker Tuesday (for grades K – 2); Babies, Books and Bubbles (for babies); Wonder Wednesday (for ages 3-4); Think Tank Thursday (for grades 3-6); and Fledgling Friday (for grades 4-6). Activities include a sensory box, building a robotic hand and learning how the library helps to build a community. Readers can also hand in a completed activity sheet, or a completed log sheet after having read 100 minutes and win a prize.

Young adults entering grades 7-12 can win a variety of pop culture prize packs simply for checking out books. Every time a teen checks out at least one fiction book along with at least one non-fiction book, their return receipt becomes a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.

The Adult Summer Reading Program keeps things simple…with a creative option. After you read a book, come into the library and fill out a ticket for a raffle basket. The other option is to post a picture on Instagram of the book you have read with the hashtag #SPLreads17 and the number of the raffle basket you would like your ticket entered into. The raffle drawing will be the week of Friday, Aug. 11. Instagram participants will be notified by a direct message to their Instagram account.

For more activities and information, visit shrewsburyma.gov/344/Library.