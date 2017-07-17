Westborough Police Chief discusses restrictive driving near ice cream stand

By Melanie Petrucci, Contributing Writer

Westborough – Westborough Police Chief Al Gordon appeared before the Board of Selectmen to discuss restrictive driving and travel restrictions relevant to Warburton Lane and Jacob Amsden Road. Gordon has received numerous complaints from neighbors as they are greatly affected when Uhlman’s Ice Cream stand is in operation.

“This is seasonal and especially on the weekends. I did meet with the neighbors and their concerns are justified,” Gordon said. ‘People are parking on both sides of the roads so it’s a major issue.”

He has taken measures to control traffic such as using cones and no parking signs on sections of the roads in question, which have worked fairly well, but after meeting with neighbors he would like to make these restrictions enforceable which would require an amendment to the Town’s Traffic Rules and Regulations. A public hearing would be necessary prior to adoption of this amendment.

The selectmen understood the situation and one was a bit surprised.

Selectman George Barrette remarked, “I didn’t realize how crazy busy it is down there, but I think this is a great solution. It’s a public safety issue and if the neighbors are OK with it then its fine with me.”

Selectman Leigh Emery inquired whether or not this could be implemented on a trial basis, but Town Manager Jim Malloy responded that without the amendment the restrictions wouldn’t be enforceable. Gordon agreed, especially with the one-way traffic component.

Chris Bakutis, neighbor and proprietor of Mugford’s Flower Shoppe stated, “My main concern is what happens in winter time with a lot of snow?”

Gordon suggested that these restrictions could be seasonal.

Richard Smith, owner of Uhlman’s was present and he offered the option of parking in the pasture behind the stand and off the street. Drainage has been an issue in drying out the field. They are enhancing their parking procedures and signage.

The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing during its Tuesday, Aug. 15, meeting to gather input regarding the proposed amendment.