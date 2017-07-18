Thelma A. Federman, 87, of Hudson

Hudson – Thelma A. Federman, 87, of Hudson, passed peacefully Friday, July 14, 2017 after a courageous 20-year battle with Primary Lateral Sclerosis (PLS).

Thelma was a lifelong resident of Hudson until illness forced her to move to Shrewsbury in 2005. She was married to Jack Federman for 45 years who predeceased her in 1995.

Thelma worked as a secretary for the Hudson Department of Public Works before retiring after 35 years.

Thelma was an active member of the First Federated Church, teaching Sunday School for 35 years. She was also a Girl Scout leader in town for years. She was an active community member always willing to give a lending hand. She was extremely creative with her foremost hobbies being crafts and sewing. Thelma will be deeply missed by all those who were touched by her sense of humor, kindness and love.

She leaves behind her greatest joys her two grandchildren, Taylor and Taniel Waterman of Westborough, as well as her daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Randy Waterman of Westborough. Two sisters, Barbara Porter of Venice, Fla. and Joan Gates of Northborough also remain. In addition, she will be greatly missed by her best friend of almost 40 years, Pat DiIanni of Framingham.

Private burial took place July 17 in Hudson.

Donations can be made to the ALS Association at www.alsa.org or they can be mailed to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.