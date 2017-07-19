Clare M. Stein, 85, of Westborough

Westborough – Clare M. (Reardon) Stein, of Westborough, passed away peacefully with family Sunday, July 16, 2017 at the age of 85 after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Stein for over 50 years.

Loving sister to Peggy Killeen and her husband Jim of Westborough, Judy Kelley and her late husband Don of Hingham, Jack Reardon of Quincy, and sister-in-law Kathy Reardon of Fitchburg. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas L Reardon Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Leominster. Clare was a devoted aunt and will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews Tom Reardon III, Kelly Bell, Karen Cormier, Jim Killeen, Meg Belezos, Darren Killeen, Beth Kane, Kate LaRose, Trisha Kearnan, Michael Reardon, Nancy Meehan, Tracy Reardon and many loving members of the Stein family.

Born and raised in Fitchburg, Clare was the daughter of Thomas L. and Clare G. (Mullahy) Reardon. She graduated from St. Bernard’s High School where she met some of her lifelong friends. She attended secretarial school and shortly after marrying Rich in 1953, they moved to Pennsylvania while he pursued his degree at Penn State. Further education took them to Akron, Ohio where Clare joined and later became president of the Christ Child Society, an organization devoted to helping mothers and children in need. Clare’s dedication and caring spirit led her to start an Albany chapter in 1974 when she & Rich settled in Schenectady, NY. She continued to be an active member of the Christ Child Society for decades.

While living in Schenectady, Clare volunteered her time extensively, including serving as president of the Garden Club, member of the Capital District Mineral Club, and was involved in Saint Madeline Sophie Church.

Clare enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada collecting rocks and minerals with Rich, attending dulcimer events, cookie cutter and Christ Child conventions, and visiting cherished relatives and friends. Clare loved sharing experiences and memories with others. Her zest for life was captured in her numerous photos and seen in the varied, treasured collections displayed throughout her home.

In recent years, Clare relocated to the Westborough area and continued her deep commitment to her faith by attending St. Luke’s Church where she was involved in SPRED (Special Religious Development Program), Respect Life Ministry, Senior Group and Women’s Club.

Clare will be remembered for being a gentle soul, loving sister and aunt, and loyal friend.

Please join us in celebrating Clare’s life Saturday, July 22. Calling hours will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. in David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial to follow in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clare’s memory to Christ Child Society of Albany, PO Box 423, Guilderland Center, NY 12085.