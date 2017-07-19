Ewing and Pacific join Get in Shape for Women

Region – The Northborough and Westborough franchises of Get in Shape for Women have announced that personal trainers Kevin Ewing and Kaylyn Pacific have joined their staffs.

Ewing has been a personal trainer for 20 years. Pacific also has a bachelor of science degree in food and nutrition.

The Northborough studio is located at 318 Main St. and may be reached at 508-466-8529. The Westborough studio is located at 45 East Main St. and may be reached at 508-329-1406.

For more information www.getinshapeforwomen.com.