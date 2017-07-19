Francis Warren, 88, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Francis Warren, 88, of Shrewsbury, died Saturday, July 15, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

Francis was born in Milford, son of the late Francis Warren and Marion (Sadler) Warren Flooks.

He had worked as a press operator for Bay State Abrasives in Westborough for 27 years before he retired in 1991.

Francis was a member of the United States Army 739th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion, serving during the Korean War.

He leaves his wife and best friend of 63 years, Dorothy A. (Lang) Warren; his children, Robert Warren Sr. and his wife Donna of Shrewsbury, Bonnie Goodney and her husband Donald of Shrewsbury, Sharon Brennan and family of Greenville, N.H., and a “very special son and daughter-in-law,” Scott Bicknell and his wife Brenda and their family of Auburn Hills, Mich.; his grandchildren, Robert A. Warren Jr. and his wife Heather and family, Michael Warren and “Zues,” Krystal Burns and her fiancé Michael Loverro and family, Heather Redmon and her husband Jonathan and family, Nicole Hill and her husband Nicholas and family, Amanda King and her husband Richard and family, and Kyle Henderson and his wife Liz and family. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Lou Henderson; grandson-in-law, Gregory Burns; and mother-in-law, Evelyn (Anderson) Lang Rivard.

Fran enjoyed traveling and camping. He was a member of the Worcester Chapter and the Baypath Chapter of NAFCA and a member of Happy Sam’s, which is a Chapter of Good Sam Club. He and his wife, Dot, enjoyed many trips to the casinos with the Seniors from the Shrewsbury Senior Center. He was a lifetime member of the Greendale Men’s Club.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Fran’s family Friday July 21, from 4-8 p.m., in Britton’s Funeral Home, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. His funeral will be Saturday, July 22 with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park of Paxton.

In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shrewsbury Fire and Police Relief Fund, P.O. Box 53, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.