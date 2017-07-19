Fundraiser to benefit pediatric cancer patient

Region – A fundraiser will be held on Monday, July 24 at the Crystal Room, 49 Cedar St., Milford, to benefit Leah Davis. At only 5 years old, Leah, a resident of Hopkinton and a student at Miss Tanya’s Woodland School in Westborough, is battling a second round of medulloblastoma (pediatric brain cancer).

The fundraiser, which will be from 6-9:30 p.m. will feature food, drinks, raffles, and a silent auction with items such as pre-season New England Patriots tickets, Red Sox tickets, weekend getaways to Maine and Cape Cod and more.

Tickets are $25 each – only 250 will be sold. They may be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/davis-family-fundraiser-tickets-35832576200?aff=eac2.