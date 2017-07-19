Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Ghost Light Players to perform Hamlet

(Photo/Natalie Hebert)

Marlborough – The Marlborough based community theater group, the Ghost Light Players will perform Hamlet for one night only on July 28 before they take their show to Scotland for the famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The stateside show takes place at 8pm on July 28 at the Marlborough Senior Center at 40 New St, Marlborough. Standard seating is free for all. Premium seating tickets are available for purchase at http://www.ghostlightplayers.com/boxoffice/.

Just thirteen actors take the stage, and all of Hamlet begins to unfold in Ghost Light Players’ adaptation of Shakespeare’s immortal tragedy.  The story follows the young prince of Denmark in his manic quest to avenge his father’s death, despite the intervention of ghosts, spies, players, and his own deteriorating sanity.

After the show’s lauded run last year here at home, the original cast and crew are thrilled to bring its latest incarnation to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, the largest theater festival in the world.

Ghost Light Players offers a place for members of the community to experience and enjoy the theatrical arts.  Performances of Shakespeare have always been a part of the group’s mission to offer fun, educational and inspirational experience for cast, crew and audiences.

For more information, visit www.ghostlightplayers.com, or follow the group on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @GLPlayers

(Photo/Natalie Herbert)

(Photo/Natalie Hebert)

