Northborough police log, July 21 edition

Northborough

Sunday, July 2

12:08 a.m. Hawthorne Cir. Disturbance.

1:17 a.m. Arrested, Coreen S. Revene-Plourde, 49, of 40 Lawrence St., Northborough, for marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, fail to signal, OUI liquor 2nd offense.

9:20 p.m. Fisher St. Disturbance.

Monday, July 3

12:54 a.m. Pleasant St. Disturbance.

8:54 a.m. Milk Porridge Cir. Fraud.

2:12 p.m. Avalon Dr. Illegal dumping.

5:43 p.m. Assabet Dr. Breaking and entering.

9:06 p.m. Milk Porridge Way. Disturbance.

Tuesday, July 4

1:58 a.m. Arrested, David M. Marcotte, 54, of 89 Plymouth St., Marlborough, for OUI liquor 3rd offense, marked lanes violation, fail to wear seat belt, negligent operation of motor vehicle, drink alcohol from open container in MV.

2:18 p.m. Hudson St. Well-being check.

5:19 p.m. Leland Ave. Disturbance.

5:26 p.m. East Main St. Well-being check.

6:49 p.m. Hawthorne Cir. Larceny.

7:16 p.m. Arrested, Amber J. Johnston, 18, of 18 Sunset Dr., Northborough, on warrant.

9:33 p.m. Davis St. Disturbance.

10:31 p.m. Rice Ave. Disturbance.

Wednesday, July 5

3:13 p.m. West Main St. Fraud.

4:07 p.m. Assabet Dr. Ambulance.

7:07 p.m. Allison Rd. Ambulance.

Thursday, July 6

1:34 a.m. Arrested, Victor O. Rivera, 29, of 177 Johnson St., Springfield, for OUI drugs, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation special regulation, operate MV with license revoked as HTO, no inspection sticker, unregistered motor vehicle, attaching a plate, uninsured MV/trailer.

10:10 a.m. Bay Dr. Ambulance.

1:07 p.m. Hudson St. Accident: P.D.

3:15 p.m. Crawford St. Keep the peace.

Friday, July 7

1:27 a.m. Arrested, Woshington Gomes, 28, of 26 C Southwest Cutoff, Northborough, for op MV with license suspended/revoked, marked lanes violation, warrant.

8:53 a.m. Main St. Accident: P.D.

12:59 p.m. Otis St. Larceny.

1:23 p.m. Northgate Rd. Fraud.

Saturday, July 8

8:34 a.m. Beverly Rd. Scams.

9:54 a.m. Sunset Dr. Ambulance.

11:47 a.m. Arrested, Nickita Olegovich Blizniakov, 22, of 39 Belmont St./Route 9, Apt. 123, Northborough, on warrant.

3:41 p.m. Washburn St. Ambulance.

8:53 p.m. Davis St. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.