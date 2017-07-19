Shrewsbury police log, July 21 edition

Wednesday, July 5

12:00 p.m. Plainfield Ave. Animal complaint.

1:04 p.m. Hylair Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

2:31 p.m. Sheridan Dr. Larceny attempt.

4:38 p.m. Arrested, Joshua Gary Chalifoux, 34, of 30 Hunting Ave., Shrewsbury, for oper MV with license suspended/revoked, no inspection sticker.

4:38 p.m. Floral St. Suspicious person/MV.

5:34 p.m. Roman Dr. Animal complaint.

8:47 p.m. Arrested, Edwin A. Davis, 52, of 135 Richmond Ave., Worcester, for marked lanes violation, OUI liquor 3rd offense.

9:31 p.m. Holt St. Suspicious person/MV.

11:07 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

11:10 p.m. Maple Ave./Beach Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

Thursday, July 6

3:06 a.m. Maple Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

8:14 a.m. Sewell/Holden Sts. Suspicious person/MV.

9:13 a.m. Eastwood Rd. B&E motor vehicle.

9:56 a.m. Keyes House Rd. Animal complaint.

10:36 a.m. Floral St./Ryan Rd. Animal complaint.

11:39 a.m. Bannister St. Harassment.

2:34 p.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

3:53 p.m. Keyes House Rd. Animal complaint.

4:42 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Animal complaint.

5:04 p.m. Bow St. Illegal dumping.

6:36 p.m. Prospect/Hill Sts. Suspicious person/MV.

7:15 p.m. Church Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

8:17 p.m. Arrested, Angel L. Florian-Figuereo, 18, of 34 Laurel St., Apt. 16, Worcester, for shoplifting by concealing merchandise, person under 21 possess liquor; and Neisha C. Arevalo, 19, of 26 Channing St., Apt. 33C, Worcester, for shoplifting by concealing merchandise, person under 21 possess liquor.

10:10 p.m. Holden St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:37 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

10:38 p.m. North Quinsigamond. Disturbance.

10:59 p.m. Hill St. Medical call.

Friday, July 7

8:29 p.m. Bow St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:50 a.m. Lake St. Medical call.

12:55 p.m. Meadowbrook Cir. Suspicious person/MV.

9:39 p.m. Spring St. Animal complaint.

10:41 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

Saturday, July 8

3:28 a.m. Honeysuckle Ln. Parking violation.

8:09 a.m. Boston Tpke. Disturbance.

8:19 a.m. Arrested, Aubree L. Rathbone, 25, of 499 Water St., Fitchburg, for oper MV with registration suspended/revoked, attach plate not assigned, unregistered vehicle, uninsured MV/trailer, warrant.

11:48 a.m. Deerfield Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

1:10 p.m. Stoney Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

3:19 p.m. Edgewater Ave. Harassment.

8:03 p.m. Hill St. Suspicious person/MV.

9:44 p.m. Ladyslipper Dr. Disturbance.

9:59 p.m. Worthington Ave. Vandalism.

Sunday, July 9

1:31 a.m. Lakeside Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

9:14 a.m. Holden St./Shirley Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

2:43 p.m. Grafton St. Vandalism.

4:00 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Disturbance.

4:39 p.m. Arrested, Christopher Thomas Fuller, 51, of 46 Carter Rd., Worcester, for oper MV with license suspended for OUI.

5:25 p.m. Arrested, Andrew T. Merriam, 48, homeless, Worcester, for larceny over $250.

8:20 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

8:53 p.m. Main St. Dispute.

11:30 p.m. Francis Gardens Crt. Suspicious person/MV.

Monday, July 10

4:34 a.m. Gage Ln. Medical call.

9:41 a.m. Spring St. Suspicious person/MV.

11:55 a.m. Cherry St. Larceny.

2:45 p.m. Carriage Hill Rd. Vandalism.

3:38 p.m. Boylston Cir. Well-being check.

6:23 p.m. Boylston St. Identity theft.

7:45 p.m. Farmington Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

8:39 p.m. Red Coat Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

9:07 p.m. Arrested, Luis Fernando Veron, 30, of 90 Vernon St., Apt. 2, Worcester, for unlicensed operation of MV, number plate violation.

10:18 p.m. Spring St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:36 p.m. Worthington Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

Tuesday, July 11

1:10 a.m. Avalon Way. Disturbance.

1:35 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

2:24 a.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

4:08 a.m. Spring St./Spring Terr. Suspicious person/MV.

12:45 p.m. Kenda Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

12:48 p.m. Cutler St. Suspicious person/MV.

1:36 p.m. Carriage Hill Rd. Vandalism.

1:41 p.m. Elizabeth St. Dispute.

3:39 p.m. Grove St. Animal complaint.

4:52 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

8:24 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

9:58 p.m. Edgewater Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

Wednesday, July 12

1:34 a.m. Nightingale Dr. B&E motor vehicle.

7:53 a.m. Crosby St. B&E motor vehicle.

8:45 a.m. Cherry St. B&E motor vehicle.

10:03 a.m. Faulkner Rd. Medical call.

11:52 a.m. Elizabeth St. Medical call.

12:50 p.m. Arrested, Michael P. Harding, 54, of 54 Tulip Cir., S Grafton, for shoplifting by asportation.

1:04 p.m. Maples St. B&E residential.

2:21 p.m. Floral St. Suspicious person/MV.

4:10 p.m. Arrested, Wyatt Alan Givens, 23, of 214 Main St., Apt. 4, Spencer, for shoplifting $100+ by asportation, warrant.

5:43 p.m. Boston Tpke./North Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.

8:01 p.m. Nightingale Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

9:14 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Illegal dumping.

9:38 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

11:30 p.m. Grafton St. Suspicious person/MV.

Thursday, July 13

1:30 a.m. Prospect St. Suspicious person/MV.

6:22 a.m. Grafton St. Medical call.

11:24 a.m. Main/Holman Sts. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

2:05 p.m. Lake St. Medical call.

4:53 p.m. Clinton/Holden Sts. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

9:20 p.m. Stoneland Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

10:26 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

11:57 p.m. Sewell St. Disturbance.

Friday, July 14

12:15 a.m. Sewell St. Vandalism.

12:16 a.m. Sewell St. Vandalism.

3:14 a.m. O’Donnell Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

