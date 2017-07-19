Southborough police log, July 21 edition

Southborough

Saturday, July 1

9:25 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Wolfpen Lane residence.

10:51 a.m. Officers responded to Turnpike Road to investigate a report of an erratic operator in the area. The responding officers reported back negative findings.

11:35 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Presidential Drive residence.

2:25 p.m. A medical was reported at a Turnpike Road business.

7:24 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist Turnpike Road.

8:29 p.m. A medical was reported at a Walker Street residence.

9:04 p.m. Officers investigated a noise complaint in the area of Mary Finn School. The responding officer reported back negative findings.

11:25 p.m. Officers investigated a one car, motor vehicle accident on Parkerville Road. Injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

Sunday, July 2

2:40 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

4:14 a.m. An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious motor vehicle parked in the parking lot of a Turnpike Road business. The officer reported back that the vehicle and the operator checked out ok.

9:34 a.m. An officer investigated a traffic complaint on Turnpike Road.

1:09 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a General Henry Knox Road residence.

4:53 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at an Old Harry Road residence.

6:48 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Turnpike Road business.

10:47 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint on Central Street.

Monday, July 3

12:16 a.m. A medical was reported at a Cordaville Road residence.

12:25 a.m. Arrested, Dana Kelly of Park West Ave, Weymouth, MA. Ms. Kelly was placed under arrest after officers investigated a one car, motor vehicle accident on Framingham Road. She was charged with OUI Alcohol; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Failure to Stop/Yield; and Possession of Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.

2:32 a.m. Officers investigated an abandoned 9-1-1 call from a Crystal Pond Road business.

6:55 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Lovers Lane residence.

7:24 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious motor vehicle parked on Learned Street. The officer reported back that the vehicle and the operator both checked out ok.

7:53 a.m. An officer took a report of a damaged mailbox from a Fisher Road resident.

1:01 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Turnpike Road business.

1:06 p.m. Solicitors registered at the police station.

2:09 p.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Deerfoot Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

3:13 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a High Street residence.

3:37 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a road hazard on Turnpike Road.

6:34 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Joslin Lane residence.

9:52 p.m. Officers investigated a noise complaint at a Main Street residence.

Tuesday, July 4

12:07 a.m. Officers investigated a noise complaint at an East Main Street residence.

10:04 a.m. Officers investigated a report of kids driving electric go-carts on Foley Drive. The juveniles were located and advised.

3:02 p.m. An officer investigated a report of an aggressive solicitor on Skylar Drive.

3:12 p.m. Officers investigated a possible Breaking & Entering at a Flagg Road residence. Nothing appeared to have been taken from inside the residence, and the B & E is still under investigation.

5:35 p.m. Mendon Police requested Southborough Police’s assistance in locating the owner of a wallet that was found in their town.

8:31 p.m. A medical was reported at an Orchard Road residence.

9:50 p.m. An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious motor vehicle that was parked outside of a Turnpike Road business. The officer reported back that the vehicle and operator both checked out ok.

Wednesday, July 5

12:11 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

2:23 a.m. Southborough Police assisted Westborough Police with an arrest at the police station.

6:54 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Northboro Road business.

9:11 a.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Cordaville Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

9:30 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Framingham Road.

12:50 p.m. Southborough officers responded with the Fire Department to a structure fire on East Main Street.

1:34 p.m. Officers responded to Cordaville Road to investigate a report of an erratic operator in the area. The vehicle was located and the officer reported back that there were no signs of impairment.

5:25 p.m. Officers investigated an abandoned 9-1-1 call from a Crystal Pond Road business.

10:04 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Marlboro Road residence.

10:19 p.m. An officer on patrol investigated a suspicious motor vehicle parked at the 911 field on Acre Bridge Road.

11:29 p.m. Officers investigated an abandoned 9-1-1 call from a Crystal Pond Road business.

Thursday, July 6

1:00 a.m. A medical was reported at a Pinecone Lane residence.

6:35 a.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

6:48 a.m. Officers investigated a four car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

8:33 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a road hazard on Boston Road.

9:21 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a road hazard on Turnpike Road.

10:15 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a road hazard on Parkerville Road.

10:53 a.m. The Animal Control Officer was advised of a dead raccoon on Woodland Road.

11:52 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

12:46 p.m. A resident of Smith Lane requested an officer to check on their home, after a home security device at the residence was activated. The responding officer advised that everything checked out ok.

1:03 p.m. An officer investigated a traffic complaint on Oregon Road.

2:00 p.m. Solicitors registered at the police station.

2:09 p.m. Southborough Police were advised of a motor vehicle repossession at a Turnpike Road business.

2:23 p.m. Solicitors registered at the police station.

3:09 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at Trottier Middle School.

3:26 p.m. Officers investigated a 9-1-1 hang-up call, from a Turnpike Road business.

3:40 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Lovers Lane residence.

3:47 p.m. An officer investigated a larceny-by-check report, from a town resident.

4:18 p.m. A medical was reported at a Flagg Road residence.

6:14 p.m. Officers investigated an abandoned 911 call from a Flagg Road residence.

9:30 p.m. An officer investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Turnpike Road. The hazard (an open man hole) was found to be in Westborough. Westborough Police were advised of the hazard.

10:59 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

11:22 p.m. Officers investigated a noise complaint on Deerfoot Road.

11:24 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Coslin Drive.

Friday, July 7

12:08 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

12:45 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Turnpike Road business.

7:46 a.m. An officer investigated a report of a road hazard on Middle Road.

7:58 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Turnpike Road business.

10:32 a.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Highland Street. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

12:53 p.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

2:16 p.m. Officers investigated a three car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

3:21 p.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

4:55 p.m. Officers investigated a three car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

9:52 p.m. An officer investigated a report of a tree limb down in the roadway on Main Street. The tree was located and removed by the responding officer.

11:00 p.m. Officers responded to Southville Road to investigate a report of an erratic operator in the area. The responding officers reported back negative findings.

11:52 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Turnpike Road.

11:52 p.m. Officers investigated a noise complaint at the Red Roof Inn. The individuals were located and advised to keep the noise down.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.