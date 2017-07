Westborough police log, July 21 edition

Westborough

Monday, July 10

8:56 a.m. Denfield Dr. Well-being check.

10:23 a.m. Maynard/Fisher Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle.

10:41 a.m. West Park Dr. Annoying/harassing phone calls.

12:16 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Lyman St. Accident property damage.

12:30 p.m. Milk/Oak Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle.

2:46 p.m. South/Walnut Sts. Road/tree/wires.

5:13 p.m. Windsor Ridge Dr. Traffic/motor vehicle.

9:28 p.m. Union St. Suspicious person.

Tuesday, July 11

8:40 a.m. Mayberry Dr. Traffic/motor vehicle.

9:13 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Lyman St. Traffic/motor vehicle.

12:18 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

5:14 p.m. Lyman St./Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

7:50 p.m. Fisher St. Suspicious person.

11:34 p.m. W Main St. Well-being check.

11:43 p.m. E Main St. Suspicious auto.

Wednesday, July 12

12:59 a.m. Fisher St. Suspicious activity.

1:03 a.m. Grand Rd./West St. Suspicious auto.

1:36 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity.

6:56 a.m. Milk St. Traffic/motor vehicle.

9:14 a.m. Milk/Oak Sts. Road/tree/wires.

11:44 a.m. Lyman St. Suspicious activity.

12:53 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity.

2:02 p.m. Oak St. Disturbance (general).

3:26 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Lyman St. Traffic/motor vehicle.

5:51 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Otis St. Accident property damage.

9:41 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general).

10:11 p.m. Bowman St. Suspicious activity.

10:44 p.m. Bowman St. Disturbance (general).

Thursday, July 13

12:48 a.m. Otis St. Suspicious auto.

1:46 a.m. Lyman St. Suspicious auto.

8:24 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

9:17 a.m. Oak St. Disturbance.

9:48 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Lyman St. Accident – personal injury.

10:08 a.m. Piccadilly Way. Larceny.

12:42 p.m. E Main St. Accident property damage.

2:13 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Otis St. Accident property damage.

4:40 p.m. Turnpike Rd./e Main St. Accident – hit & run.

10:22 p.m. W Main/Nourse Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle.

Friday, July 14

9:35 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Road/tree/wires.

11:08 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Well-being check.

4:08 p.m. West Park Dr. Suspicious auto.

5:06 p.m. Lyman St. Accident – hit & run.

6:07 p.m. Fisher St. Suspicious activity.

7:14 p.m. W Main/Eli Whitney Sts. Road/tree/wires.

7:24 p.m. Smith Pkwy. Suspicious activity.

9:41 p.m. Milk/Oak Sts. Disturbance (general).

10:49 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

Saturday, July 15

7:26 a.m. E Main St. Traffic/motor vehicle.

9:26 a.m. Upton Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle.

10:16 a.m. Upton Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle.

12:55 p.m. Powder Hill Way. Disturbance.

3:29 p.m. Lyman St. Trespassing.

5:21 p.m. Ruggles St. Annoying/harassing phone calls.

6:12 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general).

6:18 p.m. Beachmont/Cedar St. Suspicious auto.

8:34 p.m. Flanders Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle.

11:54 p.m. Computer Dr. Suspicious auto.

Sunday, July 16

12:29 a.m. Olde Hickory Path. Suspicious person.

1:22 a.m. Weld St. Suspicious auto.

4:08 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

8:56 a.m. Phillips St. Well-being check.

8:45 p.m. E Main St. Well-being check.

9:49 p.m. E Main St. Suspicious person.

