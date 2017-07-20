Five Tips to Make Your Bathroom Stand Out

By Michelle Gillespie, Realtor, Leading Edge Agent

Every homebuyer has a vision of their perfect house and the rooms inside that are most important to them. Because of their relatively small size in comparison to the rest of a home, bathrooms are often overlooked in the staging process, but for many buyers, it could be the most important room of all.

A bathroom is more than just a place for grooming; it’s a sanctuary. It’s a place where you can relax in a hot bath and escape the stresses of daily life for a few moments at a time.

Updating a tired bathroom is one of the best things you can do to increase a home’s resale value and the fixes are not too costly or labor intensive.

Easy changes include adding new, luxurious-looking towels, replacing the shower curtain and adding candles around a bathtub. However, with a little more money and effort, your bathroom can become a talking point of the house. Here is a look at five great ways to upgrade a bathroom:

BEAUTIFY:

By adding decorative glass, stone tile or accents to the bathroom, it will stand out among the other houses that are for sale. Extra-wide wall tiles are popular these days and wood cabinets can be beautifully embellished with intricately carved wooden inlays.

LIGHTING:

Add more lighting options around the room, especially around the vanity to reduce shadows and glaring. This is something that isn’t too expensive and can really highlight the positive features of a bathroom. Mood lighting around the tub area is also increasing in popularity.

BATH & SHOWER:

It’s not too often you hear someone complaining about a bathtub being too large, and that’s because there’s nothing better than coming home from a hard day’s work and relaxing in a big soothing tub. By putting in a new tub and creating a spa-like atmosphere, you will have buyers imagining themselves washing their cares away. Adding a massage element to the showerhead or one that replicates rain showers will also appeal to buyers.

UPDATE FIXTURES:

Not as costly as some of the other tips, changing the fixtures in a bathroom can add a great deal. From cabinet handles to faucets, the addition of brushed nickel or other polished metals are always a huge hit. And if space permits, consider adding a second sink, a popular request from buyers.

THINK GREEN:

The bathroom is a prime place to start employing those environmentally friendly devices. Installing fixtures that save water, such as a low-flow showerhead, a low-flow faucet aerator and a dual-flush toilet, can save thousands of gallons of water each year. Adding energy-efficient windows is another easy option, since the size of bathroom windows are relatively small. Another fix that is both decorative and energy efficient is the addition of natural stone flooring, which helps the bathroom stay cool during the summer and warmer during the winter.

When buyers walk into a renovated bathroom that exudes quality and offers an intimate feel, it’s one of the top things that people will remember about a home.

