Laila Buchieri, 91, of Southborough

Southborough – Laila Violet (Nykanen) Buchieri, 91, of Southborough, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough. She was the beloved wife of the Manual Buchieri, who passed away in 1985.

Born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada she was the daughter of the late Henry and Impi Nykanen, predeceased by her husband. Laila spent most of her adult life in Southborough, where she and Manual raised five sons.

In her early years she worked as a stenographer at the Sault Ste. Marie Steel Plant in Ontario, where she met her husband Manuel, who was guarding the Sault Ste. Marie locks early in World War II. She also worked at Hendries Frozen Foods in Southborough, the former Zayre Corporation, and TJX in Framingham, as well as the former Jordan Marsh at Shopper’s World in Framingham.

Laila was an avid reader and a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the VFW in Southborough She was a sweet, gentle, and kind woman and was loved very much by her family, friends, and all who met her. Her greatest joy was being around her family. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Michael Buchieri and his wife Bobbie of Whitehall, Ohio; Dennis Buchieri and his wife Theresa of Holliston; Philip Buchieri and his wife Mary of Northborough; Gene Buchieri and his wife Barbara of No. Reading; David Buchieri of Southborough; her sister-in-law Theresa Bucchieri of Norwood; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Laura Grant, and her brother, Paul Nykanen of Canada; her sisters-in-law, Frances Spezzano of Brighton and Clara Bucchieri of So. Boston; and brother-in-law, Salvatore Bucchieri of Rockland, Maine.

Calling hours will be held Monday, July 24, from 4-7 p.m., at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m., at Pilgrim Church, Common Street, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to the charity of one’s choice.

