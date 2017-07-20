Olympia M. McConnell, 85, of Hudson

Hudson – Olympia M. (Colella) McConnell, 85, of Hudson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Marlborough Hospital, with her adoring family by her side. She joins her husband of over 45 years, Leo T. McConnell, who predeceased her in 1993.

Olympia is survived by her four children, Lisa M. Bertram and her husband Paul of Franklin, Gregory V. McConnell of Hudson, Mark A. McConnell of Union, Ohio, and Stephen R. McConnell and his wife Susan of Windsor, Conn.; her sister, Laura MacMullin; her grandchildren, Ian and Ben Bertram, Lindsay Dammeyer, Sean McConnell, Maddie Richardson, James McConnell, Max McConnell, and Vincent McConnell; five great-grandchildren, Abiella McConnell, Henry and Harpin Dammeyer, and Benjamin and Costine Richardson; and her daughter-in-law and dear friend, Michelle McConnell; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly. In addition to her husband, Leo T. McConnell, Olympia was also predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Anna (Moschella) Colella; her brother, Guy Colella; and her daughter-in-law, Theresa McConnell.

Olympia (known to many as Chickie) worked at Mars Bargainland in the Domestics department. She enjoyed a long career at Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard working in the College Relations Department where she made lifelong friends. She loved to sing and could play piano by ear in the key of C. For years she typed her husband Leo’s book review column for the Hudson Daily Sun at the mesmerizing rate of 100 wpm on a manual typewriter.

Chickie’s inability to remember names was legendary, which led to her habit for calling everyone “Dahlin’,” because everyone was truly darling to her.

Olympia was an ardent Tom Brady fan and could regularly be found snuggling under her Patriots blanket. She confidently bet $1 with her sons on Patriots Super Bowl wins and this last one thrilled her to no end.

She loved being retired, and was a fan of the judge shows on TV. She enjoyed cards, often frustrating her family members by beating them regularly at rummy. She played bingo multiple times a week, annoying her fellow players with her many wins. She faithfully stockpiled her bingo winnings one quarter at a time to buy Easter candy for her greatest joy in life: her eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren, who counted on Mina for her regular Sunday night check-ins by phone.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons during her 85 years. Among them:

Each of your children should be fully convinced that they are your favorite.

All phone calls, texts, and visits end with “I love you” (or in the case of her texts, “LUVU”).

A couple can – with a laugh – cancel out each other’s vote for years and still be madly in -love.

It’s possible for one person to have all of the most talented and amazing grandchildren on the planet.

“First you fry an onion…”

Her loving presence will be sorely missed by her family and friends. “God love ya, dahlin’ and you be safe on the roads.”

Calling Hours will be held Friday, July 21, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 22, at 9 a.m., at Saint Michael’s Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, followed by interment in Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Hudson.