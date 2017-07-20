Peter G. Dion, 51, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Peter G. Dion, 51, of Marlborough, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare – University Campus in Worcester.

Born in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Lucien and Marjorie (Jamieson) Dion. He was raised in Southborough and was a graduate of Assabet High School.

Peter was employed as a mechanic for Fafard, Inc. and had resided in Marlborough since 2010, previously living in Arizona for 15 years.

He enjoyed building models, playing guitar, the beach, boating, golfing and all New England sports teams. Pete was a loving family man with a smile and sense of humor that will be missed.

Peter is survived by two daughters whom he loved more than words can express, Megan G. Dion and Samantha M. Dion, both of Marlborough; two brothers, Ronald Dion of North Dakota and John Dion of Connecticut; and two sisters, Diane Dion of Auburn and Denise Padula and her husband, David, of Marlborough.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 24, at 11 a.m., in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Interment will be private. Visiting hours at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough, are Sunday, July 23, from 2-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Dion Children’s Trust, c/o St. Mary’s Credit Union, 133 West Main St., Marlborough, MA 01752.