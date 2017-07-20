REGION: Upcoming trips with the Silver Club

Region – The Silver Club of the Uxbridge Senior Center will be taking a 3-day trip to Atlantic City and Cape May from Oct. 17 to the 19th for $249. There is a day trip to Cape May, a show one night (“The Neverly Brothers”), a $60. voucher for food and a $30. voucher for slot play included. The hotel is right on the ocean! You don’t have to gamble — you can just enjoy some beautiful fall days on the water and experience the “fairybook village” of Cape May. There is an indoor pool, so you can just have a nice relaxing vacation for only a little money!

Join the club for a fun day in Providence to see THE PRICE IS RIGHT — LIVE!!!! ! You know you always loved the “Price is Right”, now you have a chance to see it LIVE right here in Providence! $87.

includes lunch at Davenport’s (worth going for the dessert alone!!) in E. Providence, motor coach transportation, the SHOW, and all gratuities. A fun day trip on Sunday, Oct. 22.

From Nov. 13-15th there will be a trip to the Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa in Whitefield, NH for $419. The Mountain View Grand Resort is a luxurious historic hotel that has been beautifully redone and has many amenities included. There will be a day trip to Vermont with sightseeing, a few stops in NH on the way there and back, 2 dinners, and 2 breakfasts included. A great way to spend some time in November!

There are also a couple of 1 night Christmas trips planned. One to Saratoga, NY from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 for the Victorian Streetwalk. They close the entire center of town to traffic so everyone can stroll, dine and shop. Carolers walk the sidewalks dressed in elegant period costumes and create beautiful music and song. A tour of the Batcheller Mansion built in 1873 and a stop for lunch at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge along with a stop at the annual Festival of Decorated Trees at the Berkshire Museum is also included for $319.

The other is to Vermont with a stay at the beautiful historic Middlebury Inn from Dec. 8 to the 9th for $299. A stop at the iconic Vermont Country Store will be made en route and the 2nd day will be spent at the Wassail Celebration complete with the Wassail Parade in Woodstock. This tradition, now in its 33rd year, was voted one of the “Best Christmas Celebrations in New England” by Yankee Magazine. Make some plans to enjoy one of these traditional events!

Please call Sue at 508-476-5820 for more information. All trips pick up passengers at the Whitinsville WalMart and at the Westborough Senior Center.