Susan E. Falzoi of Shrewsbury named as an Unsung Heroine

Shrewsbury – Susan E. Falzoi of Shrewsbury was honored as a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’s 2017 class of Unsung Heroines. State Representative Hannah Kane (R-Shrewsbury) recommended Falzoi for this recognition because of her significant and meaningful contributions to Shrewsbury. She was honored with the other Unsung Heroines for her outstanding contributions to her community in a ceremony June 21 in the Great Hall at the State House in Boston.

A lifelong Shrewsbury resident, Falzoi has made Shrewsbury a better place to call home thanks to her numerous volunteer contributions. She is perhaps best known as one of the founding members of the Spirit of Shrewsbury Fall Festival, an outcrop of the Shrewsbury High School Alumni Association’s homecoming event. The festival is now in its 21st year. She has been president of the festival for several years and maintains additional key positions in the operation of the festival. Falzoi has played a pivotal role in the festival’s success which included being one weekend to now encompassing a month-long celebration including such events as a craft fair, town expo and a parade.

A former elementary school teacher, Falzoi’s volunteer work spans decades and includes involvement with her church, Shrewsbury Child Development Committee, Shrewsbury Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, Shrewsbury High School Alumni Association, Shrewsbury Historical Society and the Donahue Rowing Center. She is the past recipient of the Karyn Polito Inspirational Leadership Award and the Harry S. Cutting Award for community service and support of the Shrewsbury community.

The Unsung Heroines are women who don’t make the news, but make the difference. They are the women who use their time, talent and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others and make a difference in their neighborhoods, cities and towns. They are mentors, volunteers and innovators who do what needs to be done without expectations of recognition or gratitude.

“I am proud to nominate Sue Falzoi for the 2017 Unsung Heroine Award, and ecstatic that she is being recognized in this capacity for her decades-long service and commitment to the town of Shrewsbury,” stated Kane. “Sue is part of the fabric of our community, and it would be difficult to imagine Shrewsbury without her.”

Upon being chosen as a 2017 Unsung Heroine, Falzoi remarked, “I am honored to receive the 2017 Unsung Heroine Award. Throughout my life, I have done a lot of volunteer work. I volunteer because I enjoy helping others. I don’t expect anything in return but payment of a hug, smile, handshake or a ‘thank you for all you do.’ Receiving those ‘payments’ brings satisfaction to a volunteer’s heart.”

A complete list of this year’s honorees is available by contacting the commission at 617-626-6520 or mcsw@state.ma.us.