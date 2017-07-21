Crosswalk repair to be done in Shrewsbury’s Lakeway Business District

Shrewsbury – The following crosswalks will be repaired from Sunday, July 23 through Tuesday, July 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Shrewsbury’s Lakeway Business District: Across Harrington Avenue at Route 9 and Maple Avenue (north bound) and Route 9 and the replacement of the crosswalk across Route 9 west of Harrington Avenue.

The work includes milling off the existing crosswalk resin (about an inch) to be removed (Sunday night). Then pour the resin into crosswalk and stamp the brick pattern one night during the week. The crosswalks will be driveable within an hour or so.

Any questions, contact the Engineering Department at the Town Hall, 508-841-8502.