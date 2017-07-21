Driver sustains minor injuries after Westborough truck accident

By Dakota Antelman, Contributing Writer

Westborough – A dump truck working at a construction site at 169 East Main St. in Westborough flipped on its side on July 21. Though the operator of the truck sustained a minor injury, he refused transport to an area hospital according to Westborough Police Chief Alan Gordon.

The truck flipped early in the afternoon when, according to Gordon, its operator turned too quickly, causing the ground underneath the truck to give way and causing truck to roll onto its side. Its operator, Gordon said, received a “bump on his head” from the accident and was evaluated by paramedics on the scene. Damage to the truck itself, Gordon said shortly after the accident, was minimal.

Though first responders including Gordon himself arrived on the scene within minutes of the accident, the truck remained on its side for a substantial amount of time after the fire department determined that it would be unsafe for the town to remove it from the ditch.

First responders feared at the time that flipping the truck back onto its wheels might have breached a pair of 50 gallon fuel tanks on the truck. Given that, they waited for an outside company to arrive and safely empty the tanks before removing the truck from the ditch and flipping it back onto its wheels.

The property is owned by Farooq Ansari, a local developer, and was being worked on by private contractors at the time of the accident.

As of 4 p.m. on July 21, the same day of the accident, the truck had been flipped back onto its wheels.

Photos/Dakota Antelman