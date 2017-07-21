Eldridge secures $50,000 for Marlborough park improvements

Marlborough – State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) recently announced that he secured $50,000 for improvements to Marlborough’s Ghiloni Park and Stevens Playground in the Massachusetts Senate’s state budget for fiscal year 2018.

“It is important that we provide access to safe playgrounds and parks for children in our communities, and I was pleased to secure this funding,” said Eldridge. “Mayor [Arthur] Vigeant has worked hard to improve Marlborough’s open space, and I’m happy to contribute to these ongoing efforts.”

The funds would supplement funding secured by Eldridge and the Marlborough legislative delegation in previous budgetary sessions. Prior state funding has been used to buy playground equipment for the Pappas Playground on John Street and equipment for Marlborough’s first splash pad at Ghiloni Park.

With the $50,000 funding secured by Eldridge, Ghiloni Park will gain a second splash pad and Stevens Park will acquire a new playground, trees, benches, picnic tables, a water bubbler, fencing, and a small pavilion. The upgrades also include improved lighting, landscaping, and field improvements.

“I want to thank Senator Eldridge for his continued advocacy for Marlborough,” said Vigeant. “We have utilized state funding in the past to invest in Marlborough’s parks and playgrounds; these new funds in the state budget will help us continue our efforts to improve our parks.”

A Conference Committee of appointed Senators and Representatives will now reconcile the differences between the Senate budget and the version passed by the House of Representatives in April. Fiscal Year 2018 begins on July 1, 2017.