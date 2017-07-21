Now that’s service!

Marlborough – Over the past few years, the Marlborough Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has sought to attract large corporations to the city, as well as continuing to provide tools and services to help smaller businesses grow. Now, the MEDC has launched an ambitious initiative aimed at attracting new restaurants and brewpubs to the city.

The Marlborough Amenities Financing Program will reimburse one year of rent, (up to $15,000), and 50 percent of equipment expenses, (up to $10,000) to qualified applicants seeking to open a new food and beverage business.

Applicants must sign a multi-year lease within Marlborough, and demonstrate that the project would not be possible without the Amenities Financing Program. For more information visit marlboroughedc.com/our-services/financial-incentives/amenities-funding.