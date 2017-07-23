Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

Avidia donates $1,000 to Community Harvest Project

Email, RSS Follow
Email

(l to r) Stephanie Luz, AVP market manager of Avidia Bank; Cordelia Lyon, executive director of Community Harvest Project; and Mark O’Connell, president & CEO of Avidia Bank. Photo/submitted

Region – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Community Harvest Project, a nonprofit farm in Grafton that engages volunteers to grow fresh fruits and vegetables to provide to those experiencing hunger. This donation is to assist with the 2017 Agriculture & Distribution Initiative.

Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury and opening soon in Framingham.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90935

Posted by on Jul 23 2017. Filed under Business, Region. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...
  • Sandra: Can’t find you on Facebook. Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Sandra: Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Betsy (DeSantis) Lucht: My sister, Loretta (DeSantis) Cunha forwarded this article to me in Murphy, NC. I was a...
  • Laurin Baldwin: Dear Nora, David, Jacob, and Katie, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am with hearing the...

Recently Added