Avidia donates $1,000 to Community Harvest Project

Region – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Community Harvest Project, a nonprofit farm in Grafton that engages volunteers to grow fresh fruits and vegetables to provide to those experiencing hunger. This donation is to assist with the 2017 Agriculture & Distribution Initiative.

Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury and opening soon in Framingham.