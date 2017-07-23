Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

Scopetski named one of America’s best real estate agents

Northborough – Karen Scopetski of Coldwell Banker Residential was named one of the country’s most productive sales associates as part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents. Scopetski is now a member of “America’s Best Real Estate Agents,” and is ranked fifth for the state of Massachusetts.

REAL Trends ranks over 12,600 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in sales during the year. To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume for 2016.

“I am obviously pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country’s top residential real estate agents,” Scopetski said. “It represents the time and effort that we have put into each customer that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a truly special recognition.”

