Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

St. Vincent Medical Group announces expansions

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Region – Saint Vincent Medical Group is expanding its reach with several new expansions underway. In Worcester, the popular 102 Shore Drive primary care offices, which include providers Walter Goula, MD, Sunita Trivedi, MD, Jan Leitao-Pina, MD, Jennifer LaBonte, MD, Nancy Berley, MD, and Lisa Noble, MD,  is growing with the development of more exam space in adjacent space.

In Northborough, the recently opened multi-specialty office at Northborough Crossing is expanding, with the new offerings of additional primary care, cardiology, weight-loss/bariatric and general surgery, pain medicine, MetroWest OBGYN, laboratory services, as well as cosmetic Botox.

In Auburn, the popular family medicine practice at 826 Southbridge Street will be moving across the street in November. This new building will be significantly larger in space, allowing for more primary care and the addition of specialty services.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90932

Posted by on Jul 23 2017. Filed under Business, Region. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...
  • Sandra: Can’t find you on Facebook. Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Sandra: Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Betsy (DeSantis) Lucht: My sister, Loretta (DeSantis) Cunha forwarded this article to me in Murphy, NC. I was a...
  • Laurin Baldwin: Dear Nora, David, Jacob, and Katie, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am with hearing the...

Recently Added