St. Vincent Medical Group announces expansions

Region – Saint Vincent Medical Group is expanding its reach with several new expansions underway. In Worcester, the popular 102 Shore Drive primary care offices, which include providers Walter Goula, MD, Sunita Trivedi, MD, Jan Leitao-Pina, MD, Jennifer LaBonte, MD, Nancy Berley, MD, and Lisa Noble, MD, is growing with the development of more exam space in adjacent space.

In Northborough, the recently opened multi-specialty office at Northborough Crossing is expanding, with the new offerings of additional primary care, cardiology, weight-loss/bariatric and general surgery, pain medicine, MetroWest OBGYN, laboratory services, as well as cosmetic Botox.

In Auburn, the popular family medicine practice at 826 Southbridge Street will be moving across the street in November. This new building will be significantly larger in space, allowing for more primary care and the addition of specialty services.