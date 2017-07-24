Monday, July 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Annual Lake Quinsigamond Boat Parade to feature music theme

Riding on the first-place boat with an Egyptian theme in the 2016 event are (l to r) Hays Williams, Scott Schedin, Jessica Schedin and Diane Williams. File photo/Ed Karvoski Jr.

Shrewsbury – The annual Lake Quinsigamond Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. rain or shine. The parade starts and ends at Quinsigamond State Park (Regatta Point) after the Classic Boat Show from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, games, a beer and wine tent, and live music. It is organized by the Lake Quinsigamond Watershed Association (LQWA), Bay State Woodies, and Regatta Point Community Sailing.

The 2017 parade’s theme is music – “Pump Up the Volume.” Decorate your boat as an instrument, pay homage to your favorite band favorite song, genre of music, or decade of music. Prizes will be awarded for creativity.

Register your boat at lakequinsigamondboatparade.eventbrite.com. For more information, email info@lqwa.org or visit www.lqwa.org/boat-parade-9-9-17.

For photos of last year’s parade, visit www.communityadvocate.com/2016/09/12/around-the-world-with-lake-quinsigamond-boat-parade/.

