Gevena T. Putelis, 97, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Gevena T. (Wysocki) Putelis, 97, of Plainfield Avenue, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Christopher House in Worcester.

She is survived by her sister, Eleanor (Wysocki) Wall; two sons, Randall Putelis of Florida and Allan Putelis and his wife Heide of Shrewsbury; five grandchildren, Kristen (Putelis) Vaidya and her husband Neil, Joseph Putelis and his wife Elizabeth, Jason Putelis and his wife Brooke, Allan Putelis Jr., and Katelyn (Putelis) Anthony and her husband Tyler; seven great-grandchildren; and many close loving family’s members. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; two sons Kenneth and David; three siblings, Edward Wysocki, Robert Wysocki, Olga Halpin; and her niece, Joyce Miller.

She was born in Shrewsbury, daughter of the late Walter and Mary Wysocki, and lived in Shrewsbury her entire life. She graduated from Major Howard Beal High School in 1937.

Mrs. Putelis retired as a crossing guard with the Town of Shrewsbury, and worked for many years aiding the efforts of World War II. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking, and loved all the joys of her long life around Jordan Pond. By far her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Geneva’s family Tuesday, July 25, from 10-11 a.m., in the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shrewsbury Council on Aging, 100 Maple Ave., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.