Jean Salter Roetter, 92, of Westborough

Westborough – Jean Salter Roetter, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at her home at the Willows in Westborough, surrounded by her three beloved daughters.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Dec. 19, 1924, to Katharine Hayden Salter and John Thomas Salter, she lived most of her life in Amherst on Kellogg Avenue.

Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Jurgen H. Roetter; her son-in-law, Carlo John Palmieri; her sister, Katharine Mahmood; her brother, Joel Salter; and both her parents. Survivors include her three daughters, Elizabeth Roetter (Eugene Tyksinski), Lucia Prosperi (Warren), and Susan Palmieri; her four adored grandchildren, Amy Kellogg, Stephen Kellogg (Kirsten), Christopher Prosperi, and Matthew Tyksinski (Emily); her eight amazing great-grandchildren, Olivia, Julia, Will, Christopher, Sophia, Adeline, Noelle, and Greta; a sister, Patricia Salter; a brother, Christopher Salter (Cathy); and many well-loved nieces and nephews.

Jean graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a BA in Philosophy and later earned her Master’s degree in Communication Studies from the University of Massachusetts. She founded a communication consulting service called Speak Up, and one of her greatest joys was helping people overcome their fear of public speaking.

Jean loved traveling the world with her husband, Jurgen, the opera, dancing, singing, writing poetry, cooking, and above all else she loved her family and her friends.

Jean was an active volunteer at Cooley Dickinson Hospital for over 25 years and she won several awards for her outstanding contributions. Jean was the author of three books, Carrying The Banner, From Inside Out, and Thoughts Along The Way. Jean was a Deacon at Pilgrim Church and loved the time she spent there.

There will be a celebration of Jean’s life Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m., at Pilgrim Church,15 Common St., Southborough.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Northeastern NY Chapter, 950 New Loudon Rd., Suite 330, Latham NY 12110.

Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com.