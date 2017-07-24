Joseph M. Diniz, 89, of Hudson

Hudson – Joseph M. “Joe” Diniz, 89, of Hudson, died Thursday, July 20, 2017 at his home. He was married to the late Connie (Peltier) Diniz for 55 years.

Born Sept. 11, 1927 in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Sebastian and Mary (Freitas) Diniz. He was a graduate of Hudson High School and served in the Seabees during World War II.

He worked for Coldwell’s Lumber Company in Berlin for 40 years.

Joe’s life was filled with loving family, many friends and much travel. He was even a longtime New England Patriots season ticket holder before their current success.

He had been part of the First Federated Church community for over 60 years, serving on the property committee for much of that time.

He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Richman and her husband Gerald of Stow, and his grandsons, Geoffrey Richman of Waltham and Gregory Richman of New York, N.Y. Also, his son, Stanley Diniz and his wife, Pamela of San Marcos, Calif., and his grandson, Tim Conrad and his great-grandson, Blake Conrad of San Marcos, Calif. He was the brother of Mary Giusti of Concord and the late Flora Leveille of Berlin. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m., at the First Federated Church, 200 Central St., Hudson. The family will receive condolences and there will be a memorial luncheon at the church’s Ross Hall immediately following. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Federated Church, 200 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749.

Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson is handling the arrangements.