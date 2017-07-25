Charles J. Fraser Jr., 90, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Charles J. Fraser, Jr., 90, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 21, 2017. He was the beloved of husband of 70 years to Alexandra “Alice” (Miskevitch) Fraser.

Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Charles J. Sr. and Annis (Small) Fraser. He was raised and educated in Cambridge and attended Rindge Technical High School. He then proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. After serving, he attended Tufts University in Medford for Electrical Engineering. Prior to retirement, he worked as an Electrical Engineer for Raytheon for 20 years.

Charles was a member of the Marlborough Legion, Raytheon Retirees, and the Marlborough Senior Citizens Computer Club. He had a passion for working with computers. He also enjoyed reading and vacationing at his residences in Ogunquit, Maine and St. Petersburg, Fla.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, David Fraser of Belleair, Fla., and Lynne (Fraser) Kern and her husband Donald of Bristol, R.I.; four grandchildren, Stuart Fraser, Nicole Donofrio, Dillon Medina, and Christopher Kern; and five great-grandchildren, Robert Fraser, Jayde Fraser, Alexzander Hopkins, Ava Hopkins, and Troy Hopkins.

A private graveside with military honors will take place on a later date in Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at http://www.nmcrs.org/.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the William R. Short & Son Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough.