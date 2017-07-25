Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 | Posted by

Crosby to perform at Nourse Farm

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Luanne Crosby. (File photo/R. Christopher Noonan)

Westborough – Luanne Crosby, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, will perform at Nourse Farm  in Westborough Sunday, July 30 from 2-4 p.m. Crosby has performed her original music in the community for many years and most recently has been involved with the town of Westborough 300th anniversary celebrations, for which she wrote a song dedicated to the town.

Her music incorporates folk and blues roots from her childhood, rock ‘n roll from her teenage years, jazz, and pop into a unique musical style that is a perfect backdrop to her well-crafted lyrics. The concert will take place outdoors adjacent to the farm store, with a view of fruit, vegetable and flower fields. Patrons should bring along a folding chair and shade device if desired. In case of rain, the event will be held in the hay barn.

The farm store will be offering home-made desserts at the ice cream window. Currently it is the peak of the blueberry, raspberry and peach crops at Nourse Farm. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

For more information on Crosby, visit www.luannecrosby.com and her Facebook page. The farm is located on Route 30 in Westborough.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91033

Posted by on Jul 25 2017. Filed under Events, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...
  • Sandra: Can’t find you on Facebook. Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Sandra: Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Betsy (DeSantis) Lucht: My sister, Loretta (DeSantis) Cunha forwarded this article to me in Murphy, NC. I was a...
  • Laurin Baldwin: Dear Nora, David, Jacob, and Katie, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am with hearing the...

Recently Added