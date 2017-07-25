Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 | Posted by

Electronic Recycling Day in Southborough Aug. 5

Southborough – All towns are welcome to the Electronic and Appliance Recycle Day at St. Anne, 20 Parish Road, Southborough, Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Rain or shine.) Cost for recycled items ranges from $5 to $25. No fee for cables, keyboards, car batteries or cell phones. There will also be recycling of bicycles for no fee. Cash or checks accepted. For more information, contact: Dennis 508-277-7513.

