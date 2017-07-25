Electronic recycling in Shrewsbury July 29
Shrewsbury – An electronics and appliances recycling event will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 34 Gold St., Shrewsbury, Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted items include bikes, lawn mowers and snow blowers. For more information, including items accepted and pricing, visit www.stnicholaschurch.org/E-Waste.html
