Electronic recycling in Shrewsbury July 29

Shrewsbury – An electronics and appliances recycling event will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 34 Gold St., Shrewsbury, Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted items include bikes, lawn mowers and snow blowers. For more information, including items accepted and pricing, visit www.stnicholaschurch.org/E-Waste.html