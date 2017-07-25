Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 | Posted by

Electronic recycling in Shrewsbury July 29

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Shrewsbury – An electronics and appliances recycling event will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 34 Gold St., Shrewsbury, Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted items include bikes, lawn mowers and snow blowers.  For more information, including items accepted and pricing, visit www.stnicholaschurch.org/E-Waste.html

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91017

Posted by on Jul 25 2017. Filed under Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...
  • Sandra: Can’t find you on Facebook. Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Sandra: Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Betsy (DeSantis) Lucht: My sister, Loretta (DeSantis) Cunha forwarded this article to me in Murphy, NC. I was a...
  • Laurin Baldwin: Dear Nora, David, Jacob, and Katie, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am with hearing the...

Recently Added