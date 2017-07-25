Grossman Development Group hires Jeremy Grossman as senior vice president

Southborough – Grossman Development Group (GDG) has announced that Jeremy Grossman recently joined the firm as senior vice president/principal.

“It is a huge asset for GDG to have Jeremy on our team,” said Grossman Development Group President Howard Grossman. “His expertise will serve us well as we continue to grow and expand.”

With over 20 years of experience in urban and suburban retail and mixed-use master planning, leasing and development of commercial real estate, Jeremy will oversee the leasing activity for GDG and assist in all development capacities.

Prior to joining GDG, Jeremy was a partner at CBRE-New England, specializing in both agency and retail/restaurant representation of high-profile clients throughout the country. His proficiency in directing leasing activity on the ownership side with Federal Realty Investment Trust and Samuels & Associates resulted in vast regional, national and international retail relationships.

“I am thrilled to be joining the development team at GDG,” Jeremy said. “We are working on several exciting mixed-use projects in New England and I’m looking forward to helping lead GDG’s continued growth.”

Jeremy is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, was the past chair of New England’s annual ICSC Retail Conference and serves on boards of several nonprofit organizations in the Greater Boston area. In 2015, Jeremy was named as one of BostInno’s “50 on Fire” for being one of Boston’s 50 most influential business professionals and was also the recipient of the CBA Retail Deal of the Year Award in 2017.