Louise K. George, 99, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Louise K. George, 99, a longtime Shrewsbury resident, died peacefully Sunday, July 23, 2017 in the Shrewsbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by loved ones.

Louise is survived by her sister, Marie Smith of Shrewsbury; many loving nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews who were like her own children to her. Louise was predeceased by six brothers, George, Johnny, “Ringo” Anthony, Peter, Albert, and Junie, and three sisters, Rita Panarelli, Genevieve Mastrototaro, and Catherine “Kitty” George.

Louise was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Charles and Eva (George) George, and lived here all her life. Louise worked for the Olson Manufacturing Company and also for the Telecron Company. She also worked for her family s business the Boulevard Diner for many years before she retired.

Louise was a life member of the Church of Our Lady of Mercy and was very active in the church throughout her life. She enjoyed being with her friends and loved her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling, and playing solitaire, and was an excellent cook especially her Lebanese specialties. Louise was always there to help anyone in need, especially her family. She was the caretaker to many of her siblings when they were ill she was always offering her help and was dedicated to all of them! Louise will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Louise’s funeral will be held Thursday, July 27 from the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, with a service of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Maronite Church, 341 June St. Calling hours will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. in the funeral home before departing for Church. Interment will be with her parents in Notre Dame Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Maronite Church, 341 June St., Worcester, MA 01602.

