Representative Kane welcomes Shrewsbury intern to the State House

Shrewsbury – State Representative Hannah E. Kane (R-Shrewsbury) has invited Shrewsbury resident and Class of 2017 high school graduate, Nicole Vandal, to intern in her office at the State House this summer.

Prior to graduating from Shrewsbury High School this spring, Nicole was a dedicated and active community member. Throughout her high school career, Nicole enthusiastically volunteered in a second-grade classroom at Shrewsbury’s Walter J. Paton Elementary School. Nicole was a three-time recipient of a prestigious award given to Shrewsbury High School students who achieve over 100 hours of community service an academic year. She was also an accomplished and committed scholar, and a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and National English Honor Society.

“I am ecstatic and honored to have received this amazing opportunity from Representative Kane,” said Nicole. “Throughout middle school and high school I have loved helping and contributing to my community and government. Representative Kane has clearly mastered combining these passions of mine. I look forward to interning for such an intelligent and hardworking state representative, and using this learning experience to assist in pursuing my interests.”

“It’s always a pleasure and joy for me to host interns from the 11th Worcester District. Nicole is a diligent student and model community member, and will make a wonderful addition to the office,” stated Representative Kane. “I am flattered that Nicole has chosen to intern for me, and confident that she will continue to excel and thrive at Amherst College.”

This fall, Nicole will be attending Amherst College and plans to major in political science and environmental studies.