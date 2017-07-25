Shrewsbury company to host Truck Show to benefit ALS One

Shrewsbury – Cappello Heavy Transport and Cappello Custom Rac will be hosting their first annual Truck Show Sunday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 11 Commerce Road, Shrewsbury. The show will serve as a fundraiser in memory of Malcolm MacMillan, who worked for the company before passing away from complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). All proceeds from the event will go to ALS One, a nonprofit organization that seeks to raise monies towards finding a cure and improving care for those with ALS.

The event will feature a food tent, a D.J. playing music and vendors selling spa and hair salon items, jewelry and clothing. There will also be live music from Elvis Monroe and others. Events for children will include a bouncy house, face painting, train rides and water slides.

Admission is $5 which also includes a raffle ticket. For those who would like to participate by showing their truck, the cost is $25. Vendors spots are available at $100 each.

For more information contact TRUCKSHOW@cappelloheavytransport.com and

http://weblink.donorperfect.com/CAPPELLOTRUCKSHOW17.