The Regatta Players to perform ‘Evita’

Shrewsbury – The Regatta Players’ production of “Evita” will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. Performances take place at The Flanagan Theater in Southgate at Shrewsbury, 30 Julio Drive. Attendees of the Aug. 4 debut performance are invited to an Opening Night Celebration beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring a complimentary wine and cheese hour, a silent auction featuring prizes from local businesses and a formal announcement of The Regatta Players’ upcoming winter production.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s epic rock-opera, “Evita,” details the controversial rise and fall of 1940’s Argentinian political leader, Eva Peròn. This intimate production employs an impassioned, powerhouse cast of 11 to collectively tell the human story of a larger-than-life woman.

Tickets are on sale now for $18 ($15 for students and seniors) at www.regattaplayers.com; reservations can also be made by emailing tickets@regattaplayers.com or by calling 508-925-0583.