Vernon C. Johnson, 82, of Shrewsbury

December 4, 1934 – July 22, 2017

Shrewsbury – Vernon C. “Vern” Johnson, 82, was born in Shrewsbury and he peacefully left this world from Shrewsbury with all of his children by his side. He was proud to be a lifelong resident of the town he loved so very much. He spent many years as a member of several municipal boards because he felt an obligation to give back to the community and to help it thrive.

Vern attended the Shrewsbury Public Schools, excelling in sports. In 2013 he was inducted into the Shrewsbury High School Athletic Hall of Fame for baseball, basketball and football. After graduating, Vern attended WPI on a football scholarship, playing on the schools undefeated team in 1954.

Vern’s’ love for his work as a civil engineer was second only to his love for his family. His accomplishments in his field still mark the local landscape today.

He was an avid golfer, playing 18 every chance he had, just another of many things he enjoyed doing with family and friends.

He leaves behind his children, Pamela Johnson and partner Richard Carroll, Vernon C. Johnson III and wife Mary, Paula Francis, Christine Noyes and husband Al; grandchildren, Hillary, Brian, Ben, Allie and Julia; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Zoey, Cole and Ellie. He is survived also by his sister, Carol Bryant and husband George; brother-in-law, Don Maloney; many nieces and nephews; and a close-knit group of cousins. He also leaves his longtime companion, Marguerite Rydant and her family, Richard, Ann, and Kelsey. Vern was predeceased by his parents, Vernon C. Johnson Sr. and Rose (Prunier); sister, June Maloney; his former wife, Joyce Johnson; and grandson; Joel Johnson.

Vern touched many hearts. In return he was touched by many hearts. For that he was very grateful.

Family and friends will celebrate Vern’s life Wednesday, July 26, from 4-7 p.m., at the Chiampa Funeral Home 〜 The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, on the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Funeral services for Vern will be held Thursday, July 27 with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne’s Church, 130 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury, at 10 a.m. Interment Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, St. Anne’s Human Services, or Jewish HomeCare Hospice.