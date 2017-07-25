Whitney Place to host wine and beer tasting event
Northborough- A wine and beer tasting event will take place at Whitney Place Assisted Living, 238 Main St., Northborough, Friday, Aug. 4 from 4 – 6 p.m. Enjoy treats from First Crush Winery and Cold Harbor Brewery! Tickets are $20 each and are on sale now at the Northborough Senior Center, 119 Bearfoot Rd. Call Anita at 508-414-8943 with any questions.
