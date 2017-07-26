Grafton police log, July 28 edition

Grafton

Sunday, July 2

4:58 a.m. Arrested, Steven Lazeski, 57, of 481 Plain St., Lewiston, N.Y., on warrant.

7:36 a.m. Maxwell Dr. Suspicious activity.

10:28 a.m. Leland Ave./Waterville St. Parking violation.

1:51 p.m. Tulip Cir. Fire – brush.

2:57 p.m. Pleasant St. Accident – no injuries.

4:14 p.m. Providence Rd./Summerfield Dr. Erratic operator.

Monday, July 3

1:01 a.m. Deerfield Ct. Suspicious person.

2:55 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto.

10:15 a.m. Old Westboro Rd. B&E – past.

9:25 p.m. Juniper Ln. Civil Dispute.

Tuesday, July 4

2:40 a.m. Arrested, John A. Seaver, 49, of 247 Providence Rd., Grafton, on warrant.

11:21 a.m. Worcester St. Road hazard.

11:25 a.m. Providence Rd. Harassment.

5:12 p.m. Worcester St. Accident – with animal.

9:25 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Disturbance – loud noise.

11:30 p.m. Williams Rd. Suspicious person.

Wednesday, July 5

3:53 a.m. Grafton Rd./Mass Pike. Accident – personal injury.

2:20 p.m. Providence Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

4:10 p.m. Milford Rd. Illegal dumping.

4:47 p.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

Thursday, July 6

2:19 a.m. Bedford Dr. Suspicious person.

1:09 p.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Animal complaint.

3:53 p.m. Milford Rd. Illegal dumping.

5:46 p.m. Elmwood St. Civil dispute.

9:39 p.m. Cross St. Disturbance – loud noise.

Friday, July 7

4:56 a.m. Upton St. Animal complaint.

12:03 p.m. Patricia Dr. Scam/attempted scam.

1:39 p.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious auto.

2:05 p.m. Upton St. Suspicious auto.

5:37 p.m. Waterville St. Harassment.

9:50 p.m. Upton St. Suspicious auto.

Saturday, July 8

8:54 p.m. Arrested, Robert O. Mathis, 47, of 220 Providence Rd., Apt. 308, Grafton, on warrant.

9:55 p.m. Virginia Cir. Suspicious person.

10:02 p.m. Arrested, Jennifer M. Germain, 40, of 53 Brigham Hill Rd., Grafton, on warrant.

Sunday, July 9

2:54 p.m. Adams Rd. Suspicious auto.

8:21 p.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Disturbance – youths in street.

8:54 a.m. Carroll Rd. Suspicious person.

10:36 p.m. Providence Rd. Well-being check.

10:36 p.m. Creeper Hill Rd. Suspicious auto.

Monday, July 10

1:24 a.m. Arrested, Joseph C. Seaver, 53, of 247 Providence Rd., Grafton, for op MV with license suspended, fail stop for police.

2:17 a.m. Westboro Rd. Road hazard.

3:51 p.m. Providence Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

5:30 p.m. Murray Ave. Scam/attempted scam.

7:18 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – general.

10:46 p.m. Valley View Dr. Ambulance – medical.

Tuesday, July 11

1:01 a.m. Arrested, Abraham A. Rosado Jr., 18, of 11 Maravista Rd., Worcester, for person under 21 possess liquor, MV lights violation.

1:12 p.m. Bridge St. Suspicious activity.

3:13 p.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

10:42 p.m. Cherry Ln. Disturbance – general.

Wednesday, July 12

12:14 a.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious auto.

1:15 a.m. Main St. Suspicious auto.

11:55 a.m. Barbara Jean St. B&E – attempted.

12:44 p.m. Main St. Disturbance – general.

1:30 p.m. Meadowbrook Rd. Vandalism.

4:11 p.m. Providence Rd. Larceny/theft.

8:08 p.m. River Ave. Well-being check.

10:39 p.m. Arrested, Sheree Lynn Wadowski, 47, of 1414 Williamsburg Ct., Apt. 14, Shrewsbury, for OUI liquor 2nd offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation.

Thursday, July 13

1:47 a.m. Upton St. Suspicious auto.

3:28 a.m. Maple/Aspen Aves. Road hazard.

6:39 a.m. Pine St. Erratic operator.

2:36 p.m. Providence Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

3:03 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – neighbor.

7:55 p.m. Worcester St. Suspicious person.

Friday, July 14

8:28 a.m. Worcester St. Well-being check.

9:09 a.m. Millbury St. Well-being check.

11:45 a.m. Church St. Disturbance – general.

11:59 a.m. Wesson Rd. Suspicious person.

8:13 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Larceny/theft.

9:02 p.m. Providence/Keith Hill Rds. Suspicious auto.

Saturday, July 15

6:04 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious activity.

12:52 p.m. Creeper Hill Rd. Vandalism.

3:07 p.m. Leland Hill Rd./Pleasant St. Accident – personal injury.

3:24 p.m. Wheeler Rd. Suspicious activity.

8:22 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person.

10:18 p.m. Falmouth Dr. Suspicious activity.

