Hudson police log, July 28 edition

Monday, July 10

9:33 a.m. Washington St. Medical.

3:52 p.m. Brigham St. Suspicious activity.

6:09 p.m. Technology Dr. MV accident w/property damage.

6:40 p.m. Meadowbrook Rd. Suspicious activity.

11:13 p.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

11:59 p.m. South St. Suspicious activity.

Tuesday, July 11

6:48 a.m. Kane Industrial Dr. Medical.

9:06 a.m. Main St. MV accident – leaving scene.

11:28 a.m. Belleview St. Well-being check.

1:22 p.m. Highland Commons East. MV accident w/property damage.

6:02 p.m. Main St. MV accident w/personal injury.

8:55 p.m. Brigham St. Suspicious activity.

9:26 p.m. Main St. Vandalism.

11:46 p.m. Central St. Suspicious activity.

Wednesday, July 12

12:23 a.m. Washington St. Suspicious activity.

12:30 a.m. Port St. Suspicious activity.

7:36 a.m. Broad St. Well-being check.

12:42 p.m. Washington St. Disturbance/general.

1:36 p.m. Brigham St. Burglary.

2:41 p.m. Main St. MV accident w/property damage.

5:01 p.m. Park St. Larceny.

10:24 p.m. Washington St. Larceny.

11:21 p.m. Central St. Noise complaint.

Thursday, July 13

2:34 a.m. Temi Rd. Medical.

8:40 a.m. Rolling Ln. Disturbance/general.

9:52 a.m. Arrested, Jorge Ortiz-Maldonado, 19, of 5 Water St., Hudson, on warrant.

12:19 p.m. Washington St. Suspicious activity.

12:44 p.m. Main St. MV accident w/personal injury.

2:04 p.m. Central St. Suspicious activity.

9:31 p.m. Arrested, David P. Ganley, 40, of Arlington St., Framingham, for op MV with license suspended; and Kelsey E. Mossey, 21, of 1521 Concord St., Framingham, for possession Class B substance (2 cts).

Friday, July 14

12:46 a.m. Cherry St. Suspicious activity.

10:20 a.m. Chapin Rd. Suspicious activity.

1:51 p.m. Rolling Ln. Fraud.

4:53 p.m. Broad St. Suspicious activity.

7:31 p.m. Feltonville Rd. Suspicious activity.

7:41 p.m. Superior Dr. Noise complaint.

Saturday, July 15

12:16 a.m. Cox St. Suspicious activity.

1:29 a.m. Lake St. Medical.

11:06 a.m. Washington St. Suspicious activity.

3:35 p.m. Lee Cir. Well-being check.

9:07 p.m. Park St. Suspicious activity.

Sunday, July 16

1:04 a.m. Central St. Medical.

4:23 a.m. Brigham Cir. Medical.

10:32 a.m. Parmenter Rd. Larceny.

3:19 p.m. Central St. Disturbance/general.

6:50 p.m. Brent Dr. Suspicious activity.

7:17 p.m. 290 Connector. MV accident w/property damage.

8:43 p.m. Mason St. Suspicious activity.

11:47 p.m. Matrix Way. Noise complaint.

Monday, July 17

1:57 a.m. Lake St. Suspicious activity.

7:51 a.m. River St. Medical.

2:48 p.m. Washington St. Fraud.

6:06 p.m. Wilkins St. Suspicious activity.

6:36 p.m. Manning St. Suspicious activity.

6:51 p.m. Cottage St. Suspicious activity.

7:58 p.m. Laurel Dr. Suspicious activity.

9:14 p.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

11:14 p.m. South St. Suspicious activity.

Tuesday, July 17

12:51 a.m. Brigham St. Medical.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.