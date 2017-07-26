Jesse Barton, 25, of Southborough

Southborough – Jesse Patrick Barton, 25, of Southborough, died Friday, July 21, 2017 at his home unexpectedly. He was the son of Patrick and Nancy (Kerner) Barton of Southborough.

Jesse was a 2010 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough and was a chef at Bullfinches in Sudbury and the Oregon Club in Ashland.

He enjoyed spending time at his family’s home in Vermont, outdoor fires, and fireworks. His passion was cooking and eating foods of all kinds, the more unusual the better.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Max Barton of Somerville and Amy Barton of Southborough; paternal grandfather Robert Barton of Buffalo, N.Y.; his girlfriend, Brooke Feuersanger of Douglas; his dog, Abby; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, co-workers and friends.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 27, from 4-7 p.m., at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m., at Pilgrim Church, 15 Common St., Southborough. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jesse’s memory to futurechefs.net or Future Chefs, 560 Albany St., Boston, MA 02118.

To leave the family words of condolence, please visit www.morrisfuneralparlor.com.