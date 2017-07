Marlborough police log, July 28 edition

Marlborough

Friday, July 14

9:18 a.m. East Main/Hosmer Sts. MVA with injuries.

11:30 a.m. Clarke Dr. Fraud/forgery.

3:50 p.m. Prospect St. Harassment.

4:35 p.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

7:39 p.m. Bolton St. B&E into MV.

9:23 p.m. Gay St. Disturbance.

Saturday, July 15

12:16 a.m. Broadmeadow Rd. Disturbance.

7:12 a.m. Boston Post Road West. MVA with injuries.

8:34 a.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Suspicious activity.

12:57 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Fraud/forgery.

5:58 p.m. Union St. Disturbance.

7:11 p.m. Conrad Rd. Disturbance.

7:49 p.m. Framingham/Broadmeadow Rds. Animal complaint.

9:50 p.m. Conrad Rd. Disturbance.

Sunday, July 16

12:51 a.m. Lincoln St. Well-being check.

2:39 a.m. Arrested, Benjamin J. Lee, 28, of 15 Ashley Ln., Marlborough, for OUI liquor 2nd offense, leave scene of property damage.

4:09 a.m. Union St. Disturbance.

8:28 a.m. Stevens St. Vandalism.

1:28 p.m. Main St. Disturbance.

2:03 p.m. Farm Rd./Boston Post Road East. Suspicious activity.

6:18 p.m. Highland St. Suspicious MV.

6:27 p.m. Lakeside Ave. Disturbance.

8:38 p.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

9:54 p.m. Arrested, Charles J. Ripley, 21, of 232 Wilson St., Marlborough, for speeding in violation special regulation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, passing violation, fail to stop for police.

Monday, July 17

12:24 a.m. Newton St. Disturbance.

1:53 a.m. Lincoln St. Disturbance.

7:34 a.m. Tucker Ave. Larceny.

9:40 a.m. Mill Street North. Larceny.

11:01 a.m. Lakeside Ave. Harassment.

2:42 p.m. Timberview way. Fraud/forgery.

4:22 p.m. Maple St. Fraud/forgery.

6:13 p.m. Main St. Trespassing.

6:58 p.m. Lincoln St. Suspicious activity.

7:08 p.m. Hosmer St. Assault.

Tuesday, July 18

12:08 a.m. Lincoln St. Disturbance.

12:24 a.m. Hosmer St. Disturbance.

7:25 a.m. Arrested, Robert L. Evans, 45, of 11 Norwood St., Apt. 1, Marlborough, on warrant.

10:04 a.m. Cadillac Dr. Vandalism.

1:26 p.m. Arrested, Matthew W. Lodi, 44, of 6 Barracuda Dr., Marlborough, for larceny under $250 (2 cts), Larceny over $250 (3 cts).

2:51 p.m. Forest St./Simarano Dr. Suspicious activity.

3:30 p.m. East Main St. Fraud/forgery.

6:57 p.m. East Main St. Suspicious MV.

7:33 p.m. Locke Dr. Suspicious activity.

Wednesday, July 19

12:25 a.m. Broad St. Fraud/forgery.

1:04 a.m. Concord Rd. Suspicious MV.

8:43 a.m. Simpson Rd. Vandalism.

12:47 p.m. Cook Ln. Harassment.

1:01 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Suspicious activity.

3:25 p.m. New St. MVA property damage only.

6:38 p.m. Hosmer St. MVA property damage only.

8:47 p.m. Amory Rd. Suspicious activity.

9:51 p.m. Arrested, Melanie Calderon, 20, of 7 Taylor St., Framingham, for unlicensed operation of MV, fail to stop/yield, fail to yield at intersection/no right on red.

11:54 p.m. West Main St. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, July 20

3:28 a.m. East Main St. Disturbance.

8:52 a.m. Berlin Rd. MVA property damage only.

12:55 p.m. Stow Rd. Disturbance.

1:34 p.m. Peters Ave. Wires down.

6:03 p.m. Arrested, Brian F. Leandres, 33, of 28 Park St., Hudson, for OUI liquor, fail to wear seat belt, possess open container of alcohol in MV; and Josue Cambara, 20, of 97 Central St., Hudson, on warrant.

6:45 p.m. Broad St. Larceny.

7:36 p.m. Main St. Disturbance.

Friday, July 21

1:43 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Disturbance.

2:42 a.m. Hosmer St. Suspicious activity.

6:37 a.m. Stone Hill Rd. Burglary/B&E past.

10:13 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Fraud/forgery.

10:21 a.m. Forest St. MVA property damage only.

11:15 a.m. Washington Ct. Fraud/forgery.

2:50 p.m. Ames St. Well-being check.

7:23 p.m. Lincoln St. Harassment.

8:35 p.m. Hudson St. Harassment.

9:44 p.m. Bolton St. Suspicious activity.

10:07 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Disturbance.

Saturday, July 22

1:31 a.m. Wilson St./Libbey Ave. Disturbance.

8:46 a.m. East Main St. Suspicious MV.

12:54 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Larceny.

2:40 p.m. East Main St. MVA property damage only.

7:12 p.m. Settlers Ln. Disturbance.

8:55 p.m. Charles St. Disturbance.

Sunday, July 23

10:25 p.m. Arrested, Daquan M. Scott, 33, of 14 Estabrook Ave., Marlborough, for disturbing the peace; Shyimel Brown, 19, of 87B Broadmeadow Rd., Marlborough, for carry firearm without license, disturbing the peace, poss firearm/ammun. w/o FID/license 1st offense, possession large capacity firearm/large cap feeding device, store improp firearm; and Quemonne D. Carroll, 20, of 3622 N Bouvier St., Philadelphia, pa., for disturbing the peace.

Monday, July 24

1:15 a.m. Farm Rd. Suspicious MV.

5:53 a.m. Simpson Rd. Vandalism.

9:52 a.m. Hanlon Dr. Suspicious activity.

12:15 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Larceny.

1:23 p.m. South Bolton St. Suspicious activity.

4:57 p.m. Boudreau Ave. Vandalism.

9:21 p.m. Highgate Rd. Suspicious activity.

10:09 p.m. Main St. Disturbance.

11:46 p.m. Newton St. Disturbance.

Tuesday, July 25

2:14 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Suspicious activity.

2:23 a.m. Mechanic St./Temple Cir. Suspicious activity.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.