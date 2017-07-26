Northborough police log, July 28 edition

Northborough

Sunday, July 9

1:42 a.m. Arrested, Roberto F. Dasilveira, 48, of 7 Tracy Ct., Webster, for marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI liquor 2nd offense.

8:21 a.m. Crawford St. Keep the peace.

4:08 p.m. Otis St. Well-being check.

7:16 p.m. Shops Way. Ambulance.

Monday, July 10

8:20 a.m. Tomahawk Dr. Fraud.

9:36 a.m. Arrested, Derrick K. Moody, 45, of 79 Kinsley St., Stoughton, for op MV with license suspended, weight viol on county way & no sticker, DPW regs signs/signals/markings.

1:01 p.m. Main St. Vandalism.

2:00 p.m. Belmont St./Route 9. Larceny.

8:14 p.m. Fernbrook Rd. Disturbance.

8:33 p.m. Hudson St. Accident: P.I.

11:03 p.m. Ridge Rd. Assault.

Tuesday, July 11

1:20 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Fire Dept. asst.

6:59 a.m. Arrested, Raquel Rosario, 46, of 2 Pine Place, Framingham, on warrant.

12:21 p.m. Village Dr. Ambulance.

2:55 p.m. Pinehaven Dr. Vandalism.

7:13 p.m. Forbes Rd. Fire Dept. asst.

Wednesday, July 12

12:56 a.m. Arrested, Michael P. Parker, 34, of 10 Old Stow Rd., Hudson, for marked lanes violation, op MV with license suspended/revoked.

6:03 a.m. Arrested, Edward N. Abdow, 29, of 87900 Overseas Hwy., Ilsamorada, Fla., for op MV with license suspended/revoked, warrant.

1:42 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.D.

5:34 p.m. Solomon Pond Rd. Accident: P.D.

5:35 p.m. Rogers Ave. Fraud.

Thursday, July 13

8:17 a.m. West Main St. Ambulance.

10:41 a.m. Whitney St. Animal calls.

5:39 p.m. Blueberry Ln. Well-being check.

6:49 p.m. Main St. Ambulance.

Friday, July 14

8:37 a.m. Northgate Rd. Vandalism.

9:28 a.m. Main St. Accident: P.D.

1:12 p.m. Brigham St. Ambulance.

7:48 p.m. Rutland Rd. Fire Dept. asst.

9:33 p.m. Moore Ln. Disturbance.

Saturday, July 15

2:33 a.m. Arrested, Debra L. Jolicoeur, 48, of 113 S Quinsigamond Ave., Shrewsbury, for marked lanes violation, OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle.

4:26 p.m. Woodstone Rd. Ambulance.

7:22 p.m. Carriage Hill Rd. Ambulance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.