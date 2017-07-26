Roland E. Charpentier, 84, of Charlton

Charlton – Roland E. “Rolly” Charpentier, 84, of Charlton, formerly of Westborough, Worcester, and Shrewsbury, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at Southbridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his family.

Roland was born July 14, 1933 in Leominster, a son to the late Lucien D. and Marie Ange (Desilets) Charpentier.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jeanne M. (Anger) Charpentier; two daughters, Susan Brady and her husband Peter of Douglas and Deborah Galvin and her husband David of Oxford; six grandchildren, Morgan and Dylan Molloy, Timothy and Matthew Brady, and Michael and Lisa Beth Galvin; three brothers, John Charpentier and his wife Margie of Worcester, Francois Charpentier and his wife Venita of Auburn, and David Charpentier and his wife Phyllis of Sutton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Michele Molloy; his brothers, Lucien and Richard Charpentier; and his sister, Denise Bachand.

Roland graduated from Worcester Public Schools and later earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Worcester State College. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Roland worked as an educator and administrator for the Worcester Public Schools for over 30 years, retiring in 1994. He was on the Board of Directors at the Glavin Regional Center and was an advocate for the less fortunate his entire life. Roland was a champion for the under privileged; he fought for equal rights and social justice, exemplified by both his personal engagements and his professional career.

Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours Sunday July 30, from 9-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately.

In memory of Roland Charpentier, donations can be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or www.vnacare.org/donors.

To share your thoughts and memories of Roland, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com.