Annual Senior Picnic in Shrewsbury Aug. 19
Shrewsbury – The Sheriff’s annual Senior Picnic, sponsored by Worcester County Sheriff Lewis G. Evangelidis and the Worcester County Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s Association, will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at SAC Park, 348 Lake St., Shrewsbury, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a fun-filled day with complimentary lunch raffles and Bingo. For more information, contact Donna Ostiguy at dostiguy@worcestercountysheriff.com.
