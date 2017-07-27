Thursday, July 27th, 2017 | Posted by

HPS runs three-week Portuguese language learning camp

Email, RSS Follow
Email

By Dakota Antelman, Contributing Writer

A camp teacher presents a certificate of completion to a student while Hudson Public Schools Foreign Language Director Ana Pimentel looks on.

Hudson – Thirty Hudson students spent the first three weeks of their summer this year learning Portuguese in an intensive foreign language immersion camp. The camp, which cost roughly $60,000 to run, was funded entirely by the National Security Agency (NSA).

Students in third through eighth grade spent their time learning the basics of Portuguese and applying their lessons to the real world. They visited a Portuguese market and a restaurant where they ordered or bought food while speaking Portuguese. At the end of the camp, they presented projects on either Brazil or Portugal to their parents at a ceremony.

“It’s really amazing to see third- and fourth-graders that didn’t speak any Portuguese suddenly come up to me and speak all these Portuguese words and sentences,” said Ana Pimentel, Hudson Public Schools’ (HPS) foreign language director and camp organizer. “Their excitement about it is amazing.”

The NSA, which primarily serves as the federal government’s global surveillance agency has, since 2006, been funding similar camps across the country through its STARTALK initiative. The initiative seeks to promote fluency in languages where the demand for fluent speakers does not match the supply. These 11 languages include everything from Arabic, to Urdu, to Portuguese.

The program funds educational programs for students and teachers during the summer while also supplying school systems with funding to buy materials for their classrooms to use during the regular school year.

This summer’s foreign language program comes as Hudson’s new superintendent Marco Rodrigues enters the district hoping to improve foreign language and English Language Learning education for students.

Attending the end-of-camp ceremony, Rodrigues saw the camp as a jumping-off point for the work he and his curriculum directors hope to do in the future.

“I think it gives a huge opportunity for us to start looking at what the values and needs are for Hudson as a community,” said Rodrigues, who is, himself, trilingual. “For me as a leader of the schools now, I want to create opportunities, not only for kids in kindergarten, but for high school students to perfect what they have learned.”

For more information on the STARTALK initiative, visit startalk.umd.edu.

Photos/Dakota Antelman

Students at the Museum of Madeiran Heritage in New Bedford

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91102

Posted by on Jul 27 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Education, Hudson, Stories With Good Photos. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • High Return Real Estate: Great post! I agree that buying a house has more positives to negatives, but most...
  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...
  • Sandra: Can’t find you on Facebook. Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Sandra: Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Betsy (DeSantis) Lucht: My sister, Loretta (DeSantis) Cunha forwarded this article to me in Murphy, NC. I was a...

Recently Added