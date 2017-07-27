Shrewsbury Fire and Police Relief Association golf tournament to benefit fallen heroes

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Fire and Police Relief Association will be holding a golf tournament fundraiser Friday, Sept. 15 at Cyprian Keyes Golf Course, 284 E Temple St., Boylston.

The Relief Association was established in the late 1940s, according to Patrolman Christopher Abbascia, as a way for the departments to help their fellow colleagues’ families with the expenses related to funerals and memorials. The golf tournament is one of a number of fundraisers they do. But it is not held every year – that helps, Abbascia said, with keeping it special and something that everyone looks forward to participating in.

“So far we have gotten a great response from the community,” he said. “People are excited about it and businesses have made some generous donations so far.”

The cost is $140 per person- entry fees are due by Tuesday, Aug. 15. Fee includes dinner, cart, greens fee and event golf shirt.

Each player also will receive a complimentary round of golf on the 18-hole course; complimentary round of golf on the par-3; and $5 Cyprians restaurant voucher.

Also overseeing the tournament with Abbascia is Police Officer Michael Vitols, Firefighter Rory Ahern and Firefighter Daniel Lodowsky (who also used his talent in graphic arts to design the event logo.)

Checks should be sent to Shrewsbury Fire and Police Relief Association, 11 Church Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

For information on donations, sponsorships or participating, email spd.sfdreliefassociation@gmail.com and follow their Facebook page (Shrewsbury Fire and Police Relief Association).