Susan Hopkins, 90, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Susan (Wills) Hopkins, 90, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Southborough, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at her home after a battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late John L. Hopkins, who passed away in 2008.

Susan was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed community activities, playing bridge, practicing yoga and her regular lunch dates with the JULIETS.

Susan was an active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Southborough for the past 59 years, where she was an ardent supporter of the Bargain Box.

She is survived by her children, Stephen and his wife Hong of Worcester, Gail (Hopkins) McCaffrey and her husband Michael of Norfolk, David Hopkins of Uxbridge; five grandchildren, Joshua, Justin and Jessica Hopkins and Kayla and Jill McCaffrey; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ashton.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m., at St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 27 Main St., Southborough. Burial will follow in the memorial garden. There are no visiting hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Massachusetts Memorial Foundation (UMMF), memo; cancer research, Office of Advancement, UMass Memorial Health Care, 333 South St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 27 Main St., Southborough, MA 01772. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home of Southborough.

